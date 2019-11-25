These are the most beautiful high streets in Scotland - according to the public
In a public poll run by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, Scotland’s most beautiful high streets have been crowned.
These are the eight most beautiful high streets in Scotland - did yours make the cut?
1. Kirkwall, Orkney
Securing 21 per cent of the vote, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands takes the crown as having the most beautiful high street in Scotland. An ancient Norse town, Kirkwall boasts restaurants, museums, pubs and incredible architecture.
Coming in second with 18 per cent of the vote is Lerwick, the main town of the Shetland Islands. It was founded as an unofficial marketplace to service 17th century Dutch herring fleets, according to the Visit Shetland website.
Making the top three with 15 per cent of the vote is Milngavie, a town in the valley of the River Allander which is known for being the starting point of the West Highland Way. Despite its spelling, its actually pronounced mill-guy
Just missing out on making the top three by one per cent is Linlithgow, with 14 per cent of the public vote. The town is famous for its Palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, which is next to the beautiful Linlithgow Loch