These are the 24 most romantic destinations in the UK - and 3 are in Scotland
Home to stunning green spaces, vibrant cities and golden costs, the UK is more beautiful than you might realise - and it isn’t short of romantic destinations.
But when it comes to picking out the country’s most idyllic beauty spots, the Lake District tops the list, according to a new study by Premier Inn. Destinations from Scotland to the Cotswolds were highly rated for the wonderful scenery, while some iconic city sights also featured among the list. If you are keen to spend some time with your loved one, these 24 destinations are rated as the most romantic in the UK. How many have you visited?