These are the 21 best beaches in Fife and the Lothians

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful named the locations ahead of the bathing season getting underway on Saturday. Beaches winning the accolade are judged to have met a range of criteria, including on safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness. There are 14 locations in Fife and seven in East Lothian.



1. Fife: East Sands, St Andrews

2. Fife: West Sands, St Andrews

3. Fife: Black Sands, Aberdour

4. Fife: Silver Sands, Aberdour

