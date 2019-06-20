These are the 15 Scottish towns and cities that get the most rain annually - is yours on the list?

Based on data from the Met Office, these are some of Scotland's rainiest towns and cities across the country. Some smaller localities have not been included. If you're searching for Scotland's best spots for sunshine, check out the 15 sunniest towns and cities in Scotland by following this link.

1. Greenock, Inverclyde Glasgow often comes at the top of Scotland's "most rainy" lists, but the smaller town of Greenock nearby slightly trumps it with an average of 174.6 days of rain per year.

2. Glasgow Glasgow, along with other towns in the region like Clydebank and Cumbernauld see some of the wettest weather in Scotland with an average of 170.3 days rain per year.

3. Paisley, Renfrewshire Paisley and the nearby town of Newton Mearnes are wetter than average for the UK, with around 167.0 days of rain per year.

4. Ayr, South Ayrshire Locals all around Ayrshire see wet weather for much of the year, with an average of 159.8 days out of 365 being rainy.

