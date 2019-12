According to data collected from The National Records of Scotland, these are the council areas where the most people got married in 2018 proportionate to each area's population.

1. Dumfries and Galloway Somewhat unsurprisingly, Dumfries and Galloway - the location of Gretna Green - saw the highest rate of marriage in 2018, with 2724 marriages for every 100,000 people taking place in a year. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Argyll and Bute In second place is Argyll and Bute, where there were 1222 marriages for every 100,000 people taking place in 2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. South Ayrshire Home to a number of picturesque, historical buildings, South Ayrshire is the third most popular council area in Scotland to marry in. For every 100,000 people, 763 marriages took place there last year. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Stirling In 2018, for every 100,000 people in Stirling, 719 weddings took place - putting it just shy of South Ayrshires 763. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more