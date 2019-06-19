The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail: dates, map and locations

Have you seen statues of beloved Scottish character Oor Wullie dotted around and you’re not sure why?

It means you’ve stumbled across the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

For 11 weeks (from 17 June until 30 August), Scotland showcases its first ever national public art trail across five cities.

What is the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail?

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail is a national public art trail that is designed to raise awareness and funds for Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

Over 200 specially designed Oor Wullie statues have been placed across Scotland, showcasing our diverse culture through the help of the 100 artists who worked to make every sculpture unique.

At the end of their seven week run, the statues will then be available for auction in order to raise money for Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

The trail builds on the success of the Dundee Oor Wullie Trail which took place in 2016 and raised almost £900,000 for the city.

On top of the 200 full sized Oor Wullie sculptures, a further 350 ‘wee’ sculptures that have been decorated by local schools and community groups are also available to view at libraries, art galleries and shopping centres.

Charities involved

The charities that the trail will go towards are:

- Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity

- Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

- The Archie Foundation

The money from the trail will go on to fund vital projects and services in these hospitals including:

- A drop in centre where families can have access to creative activities, complementary therapies and someone to talk to at the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity

- Paediatric research at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity which will lead the way to better treatment for children now and for generations to come

- Allowing the Archie Foundation to care for and support families of sick children through family facilities, accommodation and emergency grants

Where to find the sculptures?

The five cities that the big bucket trail runs through is:

- Edinburgh

- Glasgow

- Aberdeen

- Dundee

- Inverness

According to Visit Scotland Wullie is also makes an appearance “in key locations across Perth and Stirling too”, so if you’re tracking down the sculptures you should factor that into your plans.

You can find detailed maps on how to find all the Oor Wullie sculptures on the official Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail website.

You can also download their app to help you find all the hidden sculptures.