The 20 best places to see the Northern Lights in Scotland this winter

The dark nights of the winter months are the best time to catch a glimpse of this mesmerising display. As a good start, the best locations for seeing the spectacular light show tend to be those that are as northern and as elevated as possible. But more central locations and even towns have caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights in recent years. If you're keen to find out more, this map produced by Aurora Watch shows where you can find the best vantage points.

1. Isle of Arran Head to the Isle of Arran this winter for a chance to spot the Northern Lights.

2. Sunderland Dancing northern lights in Sutherland, on the north coast of Scotland.

3. Troon The Aurora Watch map features clusters of viewing hot spots around the north east of the country however there are also a number of locations on the west coast including Troon.

4. Nairn The town of Nairn in North-east Scotland is a good place to see the Northern Lights this winter.

