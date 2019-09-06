Picture: TSPL

The 20 best places to see the Northern Lights in Scotland this winter

The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights are an elusive phenomenon, but can be seen in Scotland if you know where to look.

The dark nights of the winter months are the best time to catch a glimpse of this mesmerising display. As a good start, the best locations for seeing the spectacular light show tend to be those that are as northern and as elevated as possible. But more central locations and even towns have caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights in recent years. If you're keen to find out more, this map produced by Aurora Watch shows where you can find the best vantage points.

Head to the Isle of Arran this winter for a chance to spot the Northern Lights.

1. Isle of Arran

Head to the Isle of Arran this winter for a chance to spot the Northern Lights.
YouTube
other
Buy a Photo
Dancing northern lights in Sutherland, on the north coast of Scotland.

2. Sunderland

Dancing northern lights in Sutherland, on the north coast of Scotland.
ugc
Buy a Photo
The Aurora Watch map features clusters of viewing hot spots around the north east of the country however there are also a number of locations on the west coast including Troon.

3. Troon

The Aurora Watch map features clusters of viewing hot spots around the north east of the country however there are also a number of locations on the west coast including Troon.
Jane Coltman
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The town of Nairn in North-east Scotland is a good place to see the Northern Lights this winter.

4. Nairn

The town of Nairn in North-east Scotland is a good place to see the Northern Lights this winter.
Flickr/Rab,Driver of P300NJB
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5