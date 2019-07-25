Swimming outdoors in Scotland: how to stay safe if you're wild swimming in the summer heatwave

Summer is here, and with Scotland currently basking in record breaking temperatures, many of us are desperate to cool off with a nice swim.

There are plenty of lakes, reservoirs and beaches around the country where you can enjoy some wild swimming and it’s a pastime that’s growing in popularity.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

However, there are a number of risk factors you should be aware of. Here are some top tips for staying safe when you’re swimming outdoors this summer.

Check your area

Even if you’ve swum there before, swimming spots that are subject to tides and currents can change at a moment’s notice with the movement of water displacing rocks and other hazards under the surface.

So even if you think you know a swimming spot like the back of your hand, it’s always worth being wary of the fact that things might not be as they were during your last swim.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Check the depth

Checking the depth of the water is of key importance, especially if you intend to enter the water by jumping or diving in.

The sea and other areas subject to tidal forces are especially hard to judge, as rising and lowering levels can mean the water you safely jumped into a week ago could now be a shallow deathtrap.

Yes, this will mean that you might not be able to indulge in that exhilarating first splash (you should actually enter the water to check, as you won’t be able to get a good idea from above the water’s surface), but it could potentially save you from a life-changing injury.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Don’t be panicked by weeds

The brush of weeds and plants on a leg can be alarming and the uncertainty of the moment can lead you to convince yourself it was some sort of dangerous creature.

It’s tempting to thrash about to remove yourself from the area as quickly as possible, but this could do more harm than good.

You may become entangled in the weeds, leaving you with restricted leg movement; not ideal when you’re trying to swim.

Instead, stay calm and glide on through, using your arms as your main source of propulsion.

Wear proper footwear

Wearing proper footwear is paramount. If you’re planning on heading out wild swimming, make sure what you have on your feet is sturdy with sufficient grip.

Riverbanks and similar areas can be extremely slippery, and slips and falls are some of the biggest causes of injury while wild swimming.

Even if you do have suitable footwear on, always take your time when navigating into the water.

Supervise children

It goes without saying that younger children and those that don’t swim confidently will need a little more supervision when wild swimming.

Riverbeds and other bottoms of open water swimming spots can change quickly without warning, so while one minute you may be wading knee deep, one foot out of place and you could be out of your depth.

A responsible adult should always scout out the area before a child swims there, making note of any areas that may be hazardous.

You can then set boundaries on where they are allowed to go, and supervise them carefully from this point.

Don’t stay in too long

This isn’t advised as cold water will drain your body of heat and lower your core temperature.

20 minutes is the recommended limit for those who aren’t used to being submerged in colder waters, and while your limit may be longer depending on experience, listen to your body and don’t push yourself.

Don’t trespass

That new stretch of river you spotted on a recent stroll might look tempting, but it’s worth considering whether it and the land around it are for public access.

Some parts of certain rivers may be designated fishing areas, so don’t swim in these, and if somebody does ask you to move on, be polite and do so without a fuss.

Avoid blue-green algae

Certain stretches of water – particularly those polluted with fertiliser from nearby farms – can start to form algae on top after periods of warm weather.

You’ll be able to spot the tell-tale green surface of blue-green algae a mile off, and if you do, don’t swim in it: bathing in it can bring on a skin rash, irritate eyes and make you sick.