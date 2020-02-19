Scottish surfer, 15, rides monster wave in aftermath of Storm Ciara

He’s still just 15 years old, but Scottish surfer Ben Larg is already making a name for himself in giant waves.

In October the Tiree native turned heads on a trip to Ireland, where he rode a 30-foot wave at Mullaghmore, and last week he caught another giant, this time at a secret spot in Lanzarote.

In the aftermath of storm Ciara, the Canary Islands were battered by a massive swell, producing waves with faces of 20-feet and more. Larg, who was on holiday there with his family, borrowed a 9-foot gun (big wave board) and paddled out with a group of local surfers in what were described as “really tricky, really windy” conditions. He caught two waves in a three hour session, one of which was caught on camera by photographer Anton Carus.

Measuring wave height is a notoriously tricky business, not least because there are different schools of thought about how measurements should be made, but even a conservative estimate of Larg’s Lanzarote wave would put it in the 25-30-foot range. It might not be quite as big as his Mullaghmore wave, which was estimated at 30 feet, but in Ireland he was towed into waves on a jetski, whereas he caught the Lanzarote wave using his own paddle-power.

So, could this be the biggest wave ever paddled into by a Scottish surfer? And if Larg is surfing waves like this now, what kind of monsters will he be dropping into by the time he turns 16?