Scotsman Readers' Pictures of 2019: 10 stunning photos taken this year by you

Animals and the natural world feature strongly in our picks of the best Scotsman readers’ pictures taken throughout 2019

Here are 10 of our favourite photos from you in 2019.

An ash tree in the Scottish Borders silhouetted against the light was photographed by Curtis Welsh.

1. Ash Tree

A Black Five locomotive 44871 on tour to Fife and the Borders is captured as it heads towards Tweedbank by reader Curtis Welsh from Melrose.

2. Trainspotting

Neidpath Castle near Peebles photographed underneath a moody overcast sky was sent in by Dave McLear.

3. Neidpath Castle

A red squirrel with a shopping trolley - as you do - was taken near Aberfeldy by Scotsman reader Fiona Kilgour from Melrose.

4. Stocking up for winter

