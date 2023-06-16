All Sections
Scotland's White Sand Beaches: 13 Scottish beaches that make us feel like we're abroad

From Barra to the Bahamas, Scotland boasts an awe-inspiring selection of white sand beaches that take your mind to the Mediterranean and beyond (well, if you’re dressed warmly!)
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 5th Jul 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:07 BST

Scotland is famous worldwide for its natural beauty. From the award-winning Scottish Highlands, to our breathtaking glens and fascinating heritage, there are many spectacular places to visit in Scotland which is why we attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Along the coastline we can find white sand beaches that rival even the most stunning vistas of the Maldives. While they may not be “hotspots” (pun intended) for tanning due to the Scottish weather, they certainly make up for it by being strikingly beautiful natural wonders.

If you’re looking for gorgeous beach scenery without purchasing a plane ticket, check out this list of thirteen white sand beaches in Scotland.

You can find this beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. At Luskentyre, white sands ripple down to deep aquamarine waters - imparting a feeling of being in a completely different country. Back in 2017, it placed number four in the ‘top 10 UK beaches’ awards.

You can find this beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. At Luskentyre, white sands ripple down to deep aquamarine waters - imparting a feeling of being in a completely different country. Back in 2017, it placed number four in the ‘top 10 UK beaches’ awards. Photo: via WikiCommons

Like long walks along the beach? Then this beach is for you as it boasts a three-mile stretch of enchanting white sands. What makes the scenery even more impressive are the famous mountains of Harris that can be seen in the background. In 2021, Lonely Planet listed this “divine” beach on its Top 20 in Europe list.

Like long walks along the beach? Then this beach is for you as it boasts a three-mile stretch of enchanting white sands. What makes the scenery even more impressive are the famous mountains of Harris that can be seen in the background. In 2021, Lonely Planet listed this “divine” beach on its Top 20 in Europe list. Photo: goforchris on Flickr

If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’.

If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’. Photo: via WikiCommons

The beach is located by Seilebost, a small crofting village located on the coast road along the west side of the Isle of Harris. Here you can enjoy white sands with rocky patches which lead you into the enticing aquamarine waters.

The beach is located by Seilebost, a small crofting village located on the coast road along the west side of the Isle of Harris. Here you can enjoy white sands with rocky patches which lead you into the enticing aquamarine waters. Photo: cosmicherb70 on Flickr

