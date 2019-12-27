Scotland weather New Year 2019: This is the forecast for Hogmanay

Will Scotland stay dry as we move into a new decade? Here’s a look ahead to the expected Hogmanay forecast, according to the Met Office.

New Year’s Eve (Tue 31 Dec) looks set to have a cloudy start across the country, with the weather looking like it will be grey but dry for much of the day and night.

Temperatures are predicted to be around 2C in and around Edinburgh, and warmer in Glasgow (4C) and further north. Aberdeen will reach 5C, while Wick and Ullapool should get to 7C. However, conditions will feel cooler throughout the day, particularly in the morning.

Things will warm up and cool down marginally across the board during Hogmanay, but no dramatic temperature drops are expected.

Sunny intervals are forecast for Aberdeen and much of the Central Belt in the morning and early afternoon. Those in Dundee and Dumfries can look forward to bright sunshine around the same time.

The sun should come out across the Borders in the mid-afternoon, but, elsewhere in Stornoway, Portree and Tiree, things will become overcast.

Cloud will return at around 9pm across the country, and conditions will be especially overcast in the north, remaining that way into the small hours of New Year’s Day.

As we ring in the New Year, temperatures will be a bracing 1C in the likes of Aberdeen and Pitlochry, but weather conditions mean it will feel closer to -3C in Edinburgh and the Borders.

Wind speeds should remain moderate throughout Hogmanay, with maximum gusts of 18 mph.