Scotland’s Highland Games: history, traditions and upcoming events in 2019

Highland Games season is well underway, with events taking place up and down the country to honour Scotland’s traditions of kilt wearing, bagpipe playing and caber tossing.

Centred around competitions in Scottish heavy athletics, piping, drumming, and dancing, the games also include entertainment and exhibits related to Scottish and Gaelic culture.

A competitor takes part in the Hammer Throw event at the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar. (Picture: Andy Buchanan/ Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland’s Highland Games.

What’s the history of the Highland Games?

Highland Games-type events were first referenced during the reign of King Malcolm III (1057-1093), who summoned men to race up Craig Choinnich near Braemar to find a royal messenger.

Later they became associated with Scotland’s clans, and are said to have been used to determine the strongest men to become chieftains of clan households.

Dancers in action at Bute Highland Games 2018. (Picture: Iain Cochrane)

And it wasn’t just brute strength that the clans were looking for - good musicians to pipe and drum, and talented dancers were also chosen to be part of the clan and add prestige.

Today, Highland Games events take place throughout the world as a way of celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture and heritage.

They’re one of Scotland’s largest cultural exports, with around 80 events welcoming more than 150,000 visitors each year - many from overseas who come to celebrate their Scottish ancestry.

What’s the biggest Highland Games event?

The largest Highland Games in the world is the Cowal Highland Gathering, which is held in Dunoon each August.

Known as The Cowal Highland Gathering, it attracts around 3,500 competitors and somewhere in the region of 23,000 spectators from around the globe.

The games hosts the World Highland Dancing Championships with competitors from the US, Canada and Australia commonly taking part.

The Braemar Gathering attracts around 10,000 spectators a day, including the Queen, who is a loyal attendee.

The Lonach Highland Gathering in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, attracts similar numbers, with the march of the Lonach Highlanders the highlight.

Around 200 men of all ages drawn from the glen and armed with Lochaber axes and pikes, join the march from Belabeg to Lonach Hall in a 175 year tradition.

What are the traditions of Highland Games events?

There are a few traditions at the core of the Highland Games, such as the tossing the caber event, and other heavyweight contests.

The caber is just short of six metres tall, lifted, balanced and completely flipped by the competitor.

The highest scores goes those who land the caber straight ahead, in the 12 o’clock position.

It’s thought that cabers were first used to help people cross rivers, but it’s not known exactly how the tossing the caber event came about.

Another standard heavy event is “throwing the weight over the bar” which is said to have started with simple stones.

Today agricultural weights are used - usually a 56lb metal cube.

The bagpipes are a strong tradition at Highland Games events, with mass pipe bands and solo pipers playing. There are often pipe band and Highland dancing competitions too.

What celebrities have been spotted at the Games?

Celebrities are often spotted at Highland Games events.

Judy Murray has been appointed Chieftain of the Bridge of Allan Highland Games, while former Rangers boss Ally McCoist and actress Dianna Rigg have also taken the honour.

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor was appointed Chieftain of the Crieff Highland Games in 2001.

Lonach grew in popularity due to the regular attendance of comedian Billy Connolly, who formerly owned nearby Candacraig House.

A number of his house guests would also attend Lonach, with late comedian Robin Williams taking part in the hill race.

Comedian Steve Martin and actor Sean Connery have also been spotted in the crowds.

How did the Highland Games spread to other countries?

The cultures and traditions of the Highland Games have moved around the world as Scots emigrated.

Caledonian societies were set up in the 19th and early 20th centuries to celebrate Scottish traditions and link people to their Scottish heritage through meetings and events.

Waipu, New Zealand is believed to have been the first, having formed in 1871 to help settle new Scots - many of whom had left during The Clearance.

Such societies were also widely formed in North America. The first Highland Games in the US took place in 1836 when the Highland Society of New York held its first “sportive meeting”.

Three years later, in 1839, the Caledonian Club of San Francisco held its first Highland Games with claims that it is now the longest running in the country.

And in that same year, the first games were held in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, homes to thousands of Scots.

The largest event is now said to be the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in North Carolina, which has an attendance of 30,000.

Today, you can attend a Highland Games across Europe - particularly Germany and The Netherlands - Indonesia, Japan, South Africa and Brazil.

Highland Games events in Scotland in 2019

And of course you can find Highland Games events in most Scottish towns and cities, taking place mainly between May and September.

Here’s a full list of the Highland Games events coming up in Scotland this weekend, from Friday 26 July to Sunday 28 July, 2019:

Durness Highland Gathering

Durness, Friday 26 July 2019

Events:

Running

Heavy Weights

Tug-of-war

Solo Piping

Light Field

Hill Race

Highland Dance

Airth Highland Games

North Greens Park, Airth, Saturday 27 July, 2019

Events:

Running

Cycling

Heavy Weights

Wrestling

Light Field

Highland Dance

Dufftown Highland Games

Mortlach School Sports Field, Dufftown, Saturday 27 July, 2019

Events:

Running

Heavy Weights

Solo Piping

Light Field

Highland Dance

Special Events: Ben Rinnes 5 tops Hill Race, Overseas Visitors Race. Fourteen pipe bands signed up to appear.

Halkirk Highland Games

Halkirk Recreation Park, Halkirk, Saturday 27 July, 2019

Events:

Running

Cycling

Heavy Weights

Tug-of-war

Solo Piping

Light Field

Highland Dance

St. Andrews Highland Games

Station Park, St. Andrews, 28 July, 2019

Events:

Running

Cycling

Heavy Weights

Tug-of-war

Solo Piping

Highland Dance