Scotland is the best place for hillwalkers and THAT is the hill I will die on (and hike)

Put away your phone and connect with the best Scotland has to offer

Of the many mountain ranges in Scotland we have 282 Munros, 221 Corbetts and 219 Grahams, and scaling them is only one part of the adventure.

Whether you live in the Scottish Highlands or Edinburgh, you are never far away from an epic hike as Scottish munros are scattered all over the country. Although Scotland is widely considered a ‘small’ nation, this actually may work to our benefit especially for the intrepid mountaineering community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For example, if you wanted to do a ‘Creag crawl’ (a reference to the Gaelic Landscape of Scottish mountains), the abundance of locations to choose from within a relatively small area allows you to do so with shorter distances to traverse in between stops.

Hikers on the West Highland Way near the Bridge of Orchy. Picture: Getty Images

Additionally, with hundreds of enriching walks to choose from, hillwalkers are spoiled both for choice and for the vistas we are rewarded by when we reach the top. Scottish lochs are already known for their enchanting beauty and wildlife, now picture one like Loch Earn glistening from the peak of Ben Vorlich (it’s a pretty picture!)

Plus, as the National Park Service explains: “Spending quality time in the great outdoors reduces stress, calms anxiety, and can lead to a lower risk of depression…” So, we have an excellent form of exercise that entails beautiful scenery and mental health benefits… Anything else? Yes!

For those passionate about our heritage and languages, the names of these mountains on our Scottish maps reveal much about them and the Scots that reached their summits long before us. This is also true of our Scottish Glens. A little lingual know-how reveals that Glenshee in Perthshire is anglicised from the Gaelic “Gleann Sìth” which means Glen of the Fairies.

If you know anything about Scottish folklore, you’ll know that you’re taking your chances walking around such an area alone in the dark. Regardless, it is a fascinating aspect of hillwalking in Scotland that adds yet more enrichment to the experience.

While the weather is “decent” (I dare not say good or reliable and tempt fate) I cannot recommend enough embracing the digital detox i.e., phone away and embark on an exciting adventure that connects you to the best nature this beautiful country has to offer. Check out Discover Outside’s full list of munros and plan your trip today.