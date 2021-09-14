From proud standard poodles to tiny toys, this is a type of dog which is known the world over.
They are often portrayed in films and television as high maintenance, snooty, and, frankly, divas – perhaps due to their immaculate coats and specific grooming standards seen in the show ring.
But poodles of all shapes and sizes are intelligent, active, and loving dogs which make the perfect pets.
Here are 10 facts you may not know about the poodle.
1. There are three types of poodle
There are three types of pedigree poodle: standard, miniature, and toy. Standard are the largest, then goes miniature, then toy at a teensy 24-28cm tall. They are all, however, classified as utility dogs by the UK Kennel Club.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Poodles were originally hunters
They may look glamorous, but poodles were originally bred as water retrievers for duck hunters in Germany. The standard size (around 38cm) was the original, bred from European water dogs.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Their fancy coat has a practical purpose
Some may think the poodle's unique look is for aesthetic reasons, but the 'lion' coat clip served an important purpose in their working role. The hindquarters were cut short to help them be more streamlined in the water and the protective bands of hair (now called pom-poms) left on the joints, tip of the tail, and around the vital organs for protection from cold.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Small poodles were circus performers
The miniature poodle is thought to have been originally bred in France, where they were popular circus performers.This was due to their intelligence, ability to learn tricks quickly, as well as their adorable look.
Photo: Getty Images