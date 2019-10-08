New pass unlocks all five of Scotland’s ski resorts

The Scottish weather can be unpredictable, but as the skiing season approaches, a new Ski-Scotland All Areas Season Ticket allows the flexibility to hit the slopes when the snow conditions are at their best.

The 2019/20 season pass can be used at all five of Scotland’s first-rate mountain ski and snowboard centres and includes a wealth of additional benefits.

Prices for this year have been frozen at £480 and £260 for adult and child 2018/19 season holders respectively, and £550 for all other adults. Prices for new child season ticket holders have been frozen at £310.

Each ticket comes with a free one-day pass – plus 30 per cent discounted access – to Snow Factor, Glasgow’s year-round indoor snow resort at Soar, intu Braehead, which is the best next thing when it comes to snowsports.

Fresh snow is available year-round meaning that skiers and snowboarders can hone in on their skills and perfect parallel turns or master that nollie.

It also comes with a free ticket for the All Areas VIP Snowsports event at Snow Factor and free Supporter Membership with Snowsport Scotland is also included as well as public liability insurance and a selection of retail and travel discounts.

With access to all five resorts, the pass means that the UK’s best skiing is accessible from almost all parts of Scotland.

It also ensures there is something for all skills and abilities.

The Lecht, in Aberdeenshire, is set within a spectacular location and at 2,900 ft above sea level, is has 20 maintained ski runs with 14 lifts, with plenty available for beginners.

Glenshee Ski Centre, also in Aberdeenshire, is the UK’s largest ski resort, covering 2,000 acres. There are four mountains with 21 lifts and tows covering 36 runs of pisted snow for all abilities.

Meanwhile, Glencoe Mountain, in Argyll, is in an area of outstanding natural beauty on Rannoch Moor and is Scotland’s oldest ski area, dating back to 1956 and has since built a reputation as being most suited to expert skiers.

The season usually runs in Scotland from December until early April and the limited number of Ski-Scotland All Areas Season Ticket is available to purchase until Saturday, 30 November.

Children’s rates apply to five-17 years.

To find out more visit the Snowsport Scotland website here.