April saw mating seasons begin in earnest and many of these continue in May, while the first young animals are born, venturing out into the world to explore and learn.
Meanwhile, most of the animals that migrate to Scotland to spend the summer in our relatively mild climate have now arrived – often in spectacular numbers.
The final animals have now emerged from their winter hibernation and insects take to the wing after spending the colder months safely contained in pupae and cocoons.
It’s also the time of year when we humans start to spend more times outdoors – becoming more aware of the natural world around us.
And, with no pandemic restrictions on travel in place, we are all able to enjoy all Scotland has to offer, including its many wildlife habitats.
Here are 10 incredible Scottish wildlife experiences you can enjoy during the month of May.
1. Track down Scotland's only silk moth
The emperor is one of Britain's most spectacular moths and the only member of the silk moth family to live here - their caterpillars spin a silk cocoon in which they overwinter before emerging as moths in the spring. They are widespead across heathland and moorland but can be tricky to spot as they are fast fliers and well camouflaged. Look out for females resting in low vegetation during the day, who may quickly be joined by males attracted by their strong pheromones.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Come face to face with a giant of the deep
Minke whales arrive in Scotland in May and spend the summer feeding around our shores. Growing to up to a huge nine metres long they often feed in shallow waters so can be seen very close to the coast. They are naturally curious creatures and often approach boats. For the best chance of catching one it's worth booking a specialist boat trip off the coast of Lewis and Harris, Gairloch, the Isle of of Skye or the Isle of Mull.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Colourful butterflies take to the wing
May is when many of Scotland's most colourful butterflies emerge. On a warm spring day see if you can spot all four of the most common members of the Nymphalidae family - the Small Tortoiseshell, Red Admiral, Peacock and Painted Lady (pictured).
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. (Carefully) look for Britain's only venomous snake
While many animals' breeding seasons are well underway, the adder is just emerging from hibernation and looking for romance. If you are lucky you might see two or more male adders 'dancing' - a fight where the snakes intertwine and attempt to push each other to the ground in a bid to mate with their female of choice.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images