1. Track down Scotland's only silk moth

The emperor is one of Britain's most spectacular moths and the only member of the silk moth family to live here - their caterpillars spin a silk cocoon in which they overwinter before emerging as moths in the spring. They are widespead across heathland and moorland but can be tricky to spot as they are fast fliers and well camouflaged. Look out for females resting in low vegetation during the day, who may quickly be joined by males attracted by their strong pheromones.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images