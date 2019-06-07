Kirkcaldy Beach Highland Games programme and times

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games have an exciting and varied line up this weekend.

It all kicks off tomorrow morning (Saturday), with a number of stalls also lining the Storm Road.

Here’s the full line-up:

10.30am: Parade and pipe band along the waterfront.

10.45am: Official opening of the event.

11am: Games begin, with heavy events and Highland dancing.

Between 11am and 1pm: Pipe band march, Kids races, 60m Scottish Championship Beach Race and

the full athletics programme with relays, adults and youth races.

1pm – Grand Finale and closing ceremony

The highland dancing, heavy events and sand cycling will take place throughout the Games. A variety of stalls – from local businesses and charities – will be located along the Storm Road.

Please note: All timings are approximate and dependent on number of entrants, weather and tides. If it’s wet, dancers will perform in The Mercat but the events will take place on beach the and stalls will be on the Prom as normal.