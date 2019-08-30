Incredible footage shows playful dolphins enjoying themselves in the Forth

This incredible footage shows a friendly pod of dolphins putting on a spectacle for passengers on-board a boat in the Forth.

The video, shot during a Seafari excursion from North Berwick, shows several dolphins having a flipping good time as a boatload of passengers gasp in amazement.

This incredible footage shows a friendly pod of dolphins putting on a spectacle for passengers on-board a boat in the Forth. Picture: Seafari

The pod can be seen making waves and swimming around the boat, often leaping from underwater so passengers can get a glimpse.

Sightseeing excursion Seafari Edinburgh captured the incredible footage, which is dubbed as a 'high-speed wildlife watching boat trip'.

Setting off from North Berwick, the trip takes in the likes of Bass Rock and the Isle of May.

This isn't the first time dolphins have been spotted off the coast of Edinburgh in recent months.

This incredible footage shows a friendly pod of dolphins putting on a spectacle for passengers on-board a boat in the Forth. Picture: Seafari

Annette Richardson was walking her dog at the Seafield end of Portobello Beach in May when these cetaceans caught her attention.

And a pod was also spotted in the Forth earlier this month, captured by the Hynd family here.

Would you like the most important news of the day from Edinburgh and the Lothians delivered straight to your mobile phone? The Edinburgh Evening News is launching a new WhatsApp service for readers, making it easier for you to find the local news that matters to you. Here's how you can sign up for FREE