Three months on from this year’s Beltane Festival in the town, riders were back in the saddle for Peebles March Riders’ Association’s annual September rideout on Sunday.

The 37-strong mounted cavalcade, including visitors from the US, allop its way over Morning Hill, onto Cademuir Hills, into Manor and along the John Buchan Way to Stobo Home Farm for a midway lunch break, before following the same route home...it was captured on camera by Alwyn Johnston and Erica Guiney.

Riders head out of town.

Riders head out of town.

Farrier Ross Philips is kept busy.

One year old Maisie gets a helping hand from mum.

