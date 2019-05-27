In pictures: Denny and Dunipace Gala

Families flocked to the annual Denny and Dunipace Gala, held at Herbertshire Castle Park at the weekend.

The traditional crowning ceremony took place after the parade, starring Queen elect Ashley Wilson from Head of Muir Primary. Entertainment was provided by a Little Mix tribute band, an Arianna Grande act and various dancers, while gala-goers also had fun at the fun fair and an inflatable obstacle course.

Denny and Dunipace Gala Day at Herbertshire Castle Park on Saturday, May 25.

