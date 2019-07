Bo’ness Fair Day was full of happy faces and proud parents as school pupils put on a wonderful show.

Crowds of people turned out to watch, first the colourful crowning ceremony in Glebe Park, then the huge procession of schools, bands and dignitaries, all on a lovely sunny day.

Bo'ness Fair 2019. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

