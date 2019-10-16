Girlguiding Scotland gives permission to make mistakes – Kara Wipperfeld

I’m now six months into my post as a development worker for Girlguiding Scotland. I’ve been working hard to ensure that girls and young women in areas of deprivation across Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland have access to all of the opportunities that Girlguiding has to offer.

Thanks to CashBack for Communities, more girls and young women than ever can build their confidence, try new things and develop skills for life. This is a Scottish Government programme that uses the proceeds of crime to expand youth provisions in areas of need.

Girlguiding Scotland offers manay youngsters a safe environment to challenge themselves

I’ve been focused on growing and starting Guide and Ranger units across the north of Edinburgh, ­giving girls between the ages of 10 and 14 a safe space to have fun and develop their skills. Not only do these girls have a place where they can meet new friends and give things a go, they’re also empowered to become leaders and speak out about issues important to them. We know that girls have a voice and through Guiding they are emboldened to use it.

With Girlguiding badges such as campaigning, recycling, voting and women’s rights, girls are speaking up and speaking proudly about the issues that matter to them the most.

We know the importance of ­listening to our members and it’s so rewarding to see the girls and young women be curious about the world they live in and the difference they make. I’ve been particularly inspired by the girls who have been campaigning to bring plastic pollution to the ­attention of the decision makers.

Girlguiding’s latest Girls’ Attitudes Survey found that 88 per cent of girls and young women between the ages of 7-21 feel that it’s urgent that we all do more to protect the environment. Thousands of girls across the UK have been making their #PlasticPromise, which includes using a reusable water bottle, ditching plastic cutlery or using alternatives to clingfilm in their lunch boxes. They’re calling on everyone to follow suit and pledge what changes they will make to reduce plastic waste.

Kara Wipperfeld, Girlguiding Scotland's Development Worker

Girls in our local community are not only talking the talk, they are also walking the walk!

In a world where girls’ lives are often seen through the perfect and edited lens of social media it’s compelling to see girls challenging themselves to try new things.

This can mean potentially looking a bit silly in the process and sometimes even failing. It’s a powerful thing to be able to make mistakes in a setting that encourages you to get back up and try again.

The start of the promise that all Girlguiding members make is, “I promise that I will do my best…”. I think this highlights Girlguiding Scotland’s ethos that it isn’t about being perfect or the best at everything. It’s enough for girls to be the best versions of themselves, even when that version is imperfect.

One Ranger I have met through my work was so scared to look silly at her first meeting that she didn’t want to take part in any activities that pushed her outside of her comfort zone. With the support of her leaders and the other girls, she slowly came out of her shell and began to trust that Rangers was a safe place to try new things. Since that first meeting she has been on adventure camps which she would not have gone to before. You can often find her taking the lead on new and challenging activities.

It’s not just the girls that inspire me in my role, but also the volunteers. The local volunteers have welcomed me with open arms and have made my job such a joy! Their dedication has a massive impact on increasing access to guiding on the ground and it’s truly inspiring. They are always up for trying new things and they ­never give up when they come across a ­challenge. I love hearing about their successes and I’m glad I can play a part in increasing access to guiding in their area.

And that permission to make ­mistakes in a safe space that I ­mentioned earlier? That’s thanks in large part to the volunteers who ­create an environment for girls to thrive.

If you would like to inspire girls just by being you give Girlguiding Scotland a follow, or check our website and see what we’re up to! It only takes a minute to start your journey to becoming a Girlguiding Scotland volunteer.

With your help, we can create the next generation of planet protectors, self-believers, and barrier breakers!

Kara Wipperfeld, Girlguiding Scotland’s development worker.