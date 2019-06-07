Get out and enjoy the great outdoors of Midlothian for this year’s festival

Roller skating, evening talks, parkour, walking, cycling and much more are on offer at this year’s Midlothian Outdoor Festival.

Run by Midlothian Council’s Ranger Service, the festival is on from August 10-18.

With more than 70 events lined up, the festival is shaping up to be even more successful than 2018, when more than 3000 people attended.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “Last year’s inaugural festival was a huge success. And it looks like this year’s will be too.

“The variety of events is terrific, there really is something for everyone.

“Midlothian is one of the greenest and most stunning counties in Scotland. The festival is a great way to enjoy what’s on offer. Book now though as places fill up fast.”

The majority of the events are free. New attractions this year include an open skate session with Lothian Roller Derby in Bonnyrigg on August 10.

Or come along and Meet the Bees on August 12. Join researchers from The Roslin Institute for a tour of the Easter Bush Campus Apiary. Get hands-on with the science behind beekeeping and find out how our scientists are helping honey bees in Scotland and beyond.

Find out more about the events, at www.midlothian.gov.uk/outdoor-festival.