Faces in the crowd at Falkirk’s Christmas lights switch on
Almost 12,000 people packed into the High Street on Sunday to watch Falkirk’s Christmas lights being switched on.
Here is a selection of pictures of some of the crowd who turned out, perhaps you can spot yourself?
Falkirk Christmas lights switch on, Falkirk High Street, Sunday, November 17. Picture by Michael Gillen.
JPIMedia
