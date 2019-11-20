Edinburgh's Christmas Market is the #2 most Instagrammed in the UK

Have your say

Edinburgh's Christmas Market is the second most Instragammed in the UK, according to new research.

A HomeToGo study revealed that Edinburgh's market came behind Manchester but beat London's Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and Bath Christmas Market.

The Edinburgh Christmas Market opened at the weekend. Pic: Shutterstock

Edinburgh's Christmas Market has hashtagged 33,371 times, with the 300-stall Manchester Albert Square Market getting 49,913 tags.

Glasgow's George Square Christmas Market is the 10th most Instagrammed with 3,003 tags.

The research compiled a list of the top 15 Christmas Market destinations across the UK based on the most Instagram hashtags of all time. Data was collected on November 18th this year.

The list

1.Manchester Albert Square Market - 49,913

2.Edinburgh Christmas Market - 33,371

3.Bath Christmas Market - 24,840

4.London's Winter Wonderland - 23,134

5.Birmingham 'Frankfurt' Christmas Market - 10,370

6.Belfast Christmas Market - 6,369

7.Nottingham's Winter Wonderland - 4,457

8.Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market - 4,454

9.Leeds 'Christkindelmarkt' - 4,124

10.Glasgow George Square Christmas Market - 3,003

11.South Bank Winter Market - 2,664

12.Cardiff Christmas Market - 2,206

13.Padstow Christmas Festival - 2,011

14.Bristol Christmas Market - 1,772

15.Liverpool Christmas Market - 1,414

The research also says that Scotland tends to get more snowfall than the rest of the UK which created a higher likelihood of picture-perfect frost.

HomeToGo, which describes itself as the world's largest holiday rental search engine, researched the 15 most Instagrammed Christmas Markets in the UK.