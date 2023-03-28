Easy Munros 2023: Here are 11 of the easiest Scottish Munros for beginners to bag - from Ben Lomond to Geal Charn
Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro.
Having said that, there are certainly some that are easier than others – and suitable for those who have less experience of scaling the heights.
Here are 11 Munros that can be walked by beginners.
Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.
