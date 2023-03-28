All Sections
A few of the easier Scottish Munros to bag.
Easy Munros 2023: Here are 11 of the easiest Scottish Munros for beginners to bag - from Ben Lomond to Geal Charn

Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Apr 2021, 11:40 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:16 BST

Having said that, there are certainly some that are easier than others – and suitable for those who have less experience of scaling the heights.

Here are 11 Munros that can be walked by beginners.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland.

1. Ben Lomond

Just 90 minutes from Glasgow, with a clear path taking right to the summit and stunning views of Loch Lomond, it's no wonder Ben Lomond is one of the most popular Munro walks in Scotland.

The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch.

2. Schiehallion

The pyramid-like Perthshire peak of Schiehallion offers a gradual ascent perfect for those working on their fitness and great views over Loch Rannoch.

Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb.

3. Ben Chonzie

Ben Chonzie, located to the north of Crieff, has a well-trodden path that can be bagged in around four hours, making it one of the quickest Munros to climb.

Scotland’s most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views.

4. Ben Hope

Scotland's most northerly Munro towers above the town of Tongue and is another that can be tackled in around four hours, all the while enjoying dramatic coastal views.

