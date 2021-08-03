Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Countryside rangers tasked with maintaining East Lothian’s protected coastline hit out after another warm weekend saw eager campers head to the county’s beaches and beauty spots.

Rangers reported finding hammocks strung up at two beach sites, and spoke to one family group who had set up camp at Yellowcraig with 10 tents between them – advising them to book into a ‘proper campsite’ in the future.

A sign of the times: Campers ignore post telling them 'no camping'.

East Lothian has a wild camping only policy along its shore line, parts of which are protected as areas of Special Scientific Interest.

Visitors were warned by ranger Richard English the continued pressures on the coastline is causing unknown damage.

He said: “The definition that we work to is that wild camping should be: part of a pedestrian or cycled journey; lightweight – every piece of equipment is carried as part of that journey by the camper; done in small numbers – a maximum of four campers together and short-term – no more than two nights in any one site.

“The bad news is that the vast majority of camping that we’ve seen on our coastal sites is not true wild camping.

Another camper flouts the rules in East Lothian.

“It often consists of large groups, with family-sized tents and all manner of kit, sometimes hauled on-site in trollies or wheelbarrows from a nearby car park.

“These levels of camping are simply not sustainable. Much of the East Lothian coastline is recognised for its ecological value and has some degree of protection as a result.

“The impact of sustained high levels of camping is difficult to assess, but it seems clear that the natural environment will suffer as a consequence.”

Some campers are failing to comply.

Richard said a recent weekend saw more than 140 tents at Yellowcraig, the biggest draw for visitors in the county, with “no more than 5 percent” falling into the definition of wild camping.

On Saturday morning patrols of some of the county’s beaches found 32 tents at Yellowcraig – ten from the same family group - 22 tents and a hammock at nearby Tyninghame, and a hammock and ten tents at Linkfield, near Dunbar.

And they continued to find smouldering fires at the beaches despite warnings about the danger of them.

In total 142 parking fines were issued over the weekend and countryside rangers were left picking up discarded waste.

A council spokesperson said: “Despite a slightly cooler Saturday our coastal and countryside sites were still busy, albeit there were not as many visitors as previous weekends.

“There were a surprising number of tents overnight on both Saturday and Sunday – including an extended family group with 10 tents..

“Again we would remind people that this is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and they should book into proper campsites which have the required facilities.

“Countryside Rangers spoke to groups and individuals across the county.

“While sites were generally in good order a number of fires were found smouldering on beaches at Tyninghame and Yellowcraig which needed to be doused by the Countryside Rangers. Rangers also undertook a litter pick at Yellowcraig due to the large amounts of debris left there.”

