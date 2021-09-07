Brechin City FC have installed the so-called ‘Freedom’ sculpture – based on a likeness of Mel Gibson in 1995 flick Braveheart – at Glebe Park, Angus.

Braveheart: 19 pictures of bad statues and their likenesses from William Wallace to Cristiano Ronaldo

A Braveheart statue unveiled outside a football club has been compared to the infamous bronze Ronaldo sculpture by footie fans – who blasted the ‘awful’ statue.

The artwork, officially called the Spirit of Wallace, was created by local man Tom Church, and previously stood at the entrance of the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

But it was put into storage in 2008 after 10 years on display at the monument - after it was targeted by vandals.

1. Warrior Murray

Andy Murray is, well, lost for words

2. Andy Murray in Shanghai

Andy Murray looks suitably impressed next to a terracotta statue of himself at the 2011 Shanghai Rolex Masters in 2011.

3. That's Flexible

This is a flexible interpretation, to say the least The 50kg solid gold statue is the largest gold statue produced since Ancient Egyptian times.

4. Kate Moss

As if you hadn't guessed, it's supermodel Kate Moss!

