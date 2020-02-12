Best places to propose in Scotland: these are the 20 most romantic spots to get engaged in the country

With relentlessly beautiful scenery, a romantic history and a rich culture there’s no need to make a trip to Paris or Venice to pop the question – here are 20 locations across Scotland to pop the big question.

Isle of Iona, Inner Hebrides

Catch beautiful Iona on a summer’s day and you will see a likeness to the beaches of the Mediterranean – white sand, turquoise blue waters, paired with a historic setting make this tiny island off the coast of Mull a wondrous spot to dazzle your other half.

Knoydart, Lochaber

One of Scotland’s last great wildernesses, the majority of the Knoydart Peninsula is only accesible by boat or a long walk-in.

It’s seclusion paired with the staggering beauty of the mountains which pepper the area make it a dream location to commit to your better half.

Dundas Castle , West Lothian

This 15th century castle is situated in South Queensferry with views of the dark blue water of the Firth of Forth. Within the grounds is The Boathouse, a holiday cottage which has its own private loch. What better place to pop the question than a stunning castle where love in constantly in the air?

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway

Home to Scotland's only Dark Sky Park, the remote and peaceful Galloway Forest Park plays host to stunning starlit skies when night falls. Catch a shooting star or if you're lucky the Northern Lights before you pop the question.

Ackergill Tower, Wick

Less than a 30 minute drive from John O’Groats, this remote 15th century castle comes complete with 3,000 acre grounds, perfect for a nervy boyfriend to take his partner for a walk before he works up the courage.

The Isle of Muck, Inner Hebrides

With its white sandy beaches, wild horses and far flung setting, the Isle of Muck is an idyllic setting for you and your partner to forge a lifelong commitment.

Eiliean Donan Castle, Kintail

Play a part in your very own fairytale by posing the question in the shadow of Eilean Donan Castle. Be sure to visit at dusk or dawn when tourist crowds are at their smallest.

Corrie Fee, Angus

Situated in Angus, the grand reveal of magnificent Corrie Fee as one steps out of the forest into the arena-like basin of granite is awe-inspiring – a breathtaking setting to get down on one knee.

Sandwood Bay, Sutherland

Though situated in mainland Scotland's very northern reaches, Sandwood Bay's views of Cape Wrath appear as though you're staring off the edge of earth itself. There are few more dramatic and stunning locations to pose the question.

Mangersta Bothy, Isle of Lewis

Spend the first night of your life as a fiancee at Mangersta Bothy on the Isle of Lewis – perched precariously on the Mangersta Cliffs, the situation of the stone cottage is simply stunning.

Dunottar Castle, Aberdeenshire

Wait for a clear day and then make the trip up to the remarkable Dunottar Castle. Views of the castle are stunning from the north, south and west so you should be able to find your very own spot to ask the magic words.

Aboard the Royal Scotsman

Watch the historic and natural sights of Scotland fly by from one of the luxurious and romantic carriages of the Belmond Royal Scotsman. The Western Scenic Wonders tour takes in the gorgeous sites of Loch Lomond, Ben Nevis, the Isle of Bute and Mount Stuart.

Glen Docherty, Wester Ross

Situated a slight detour from the NC500 Glen Docherty serves as a wonderful vantage point to observe majestic and iconic Loch Maree.

Calton Hill, Edinburgh

Scotland's capital is a city of a thousand stunning views, but perhaps the pick of the lot are from Calton Hill which offers an exquisite panoramic of Edinburgh's finest landmarks. This is a great romantic spot for locals and tourists alike to take the next big step with their partner.

Storr Trail, Isle of Skye

Views from this Isle of Skye trail appears as if from another planet. Countless romantic vistas punctuate the walk meaning you can pop the question whenever you pluck up the courage.

Loch Lomond

Serving as inspiration for that most romantic of Scottish anthems, there are few places more fitting for a wedding proposal than the banks of Loch Lomond.

Finnich Glen, Stirlingshire

Reached by a slightly treacherous scramble Finnich Glen is the perfect spot for an adventurous soul to propose to his or her's partner.

Queen’s View, Pitlochry

Worthy of it's regal title the Queen's View is at its best when the sun is setting on a Summer's day. Hold out for a still and clear day and make the trip up or down the A9 to offer the question.

Arisaig, Lochaber

The Sunnyside Croft Touring Site allows couples to camp in the area, soaking in the beauty all around. However, if a potential groom doesn’t feel like getting down on one knee in front of a group of inebriated strangers, it’s only a short walk to the beach.

Kelvingrove Park

Escape with your partner from the bustle of Scotland's most populous city and ask the question in the verdant and quiet grounds of Kelvingrove Park.