Best beaches in Scotland: 10 beautiful seaside destinations from Harris to Fife

While we may not always have the best weather, we do have an abundance of stunning beaches which you can enjoy come rain or shine.

From picture perfect blue waters that you'll never believe are in Scotland, to island retreats and award-winning sands, we take a look at some of Scotland's best beaches.

West Sands, St Andrews. Picture: TSPL

Bhatarsaigh Bay, Vatersay

Vatersay is the southernmost inhabited island in the Outer Hebrides, and it is now connected to Barra by a causeway.

This long sandy beach is found on the eastern bay and offers visitors a tranquil spot to relax and take some wonderful pictures.

Eoligarry, Isle of Barra

Ideal for walks and picnics, this white shell sand beach can be found near the most northerly point on the Isle Of Barra.

The sandy beach is backed by dunes and the sands connect the rocky northern part of Barra, in the southern Outer Hebrides to the rocks of Ben Eoligarry Mhor.

West Beach, Berneray

Stretching for a massive three miles, this expanse of white sand made up from broken shells is ideal for walking and is also a haven for wildlife in the summer months.

Nature lovers will appreciate the nearby grassland as it is home to an assorted variety of wild flowers, including some rare orchids.

Langamull Beach, Mull

Dubbed the Mull Caribbean, this beach is dubbed as 'one of Mull's best kept secrets'. Offering visitors to an expanse of sparkling white shell sand, it also boasts some hidden coves to explore.

It's a stunning secluded beach that requires a good 20 minute walk to get there, but the spectacular views out to Rum on a clear day make a trip well worth it.

West Sands Beach, St Andrews

Famous for the opening scene in Chariots of Fire, St Andrew’s West Sands runs for about two miles and offers walkers the chance to view the world-famous golf course.

A winner of many awards including a Keep Scotland Beautiful 2018 Beach Award, West Sands is a popular spot on a sunny day in the picturesque town.

Silver Sands Beach, Aberdour

This popular, blue flag Fife beach is perfect for a summer picnic, weather permitting. From the shore you can spot the islands of Inchmickery and Inchcolm, where there is a famous abbey.

Kids will enjoy the nearby play park and walkers can take advantage of the beach's place on the coastal route, which links Kincardine to Newburgh along the coastline of Fife

Torrisdale Bay, Argyll

This beach is a haven for surfers due to its challenging tides – it's also on the North Coast 500 for anyone planning a trip.

Beyond the beach’s dunes are a number of ancient hut circles, which will appeal to history buffs or those looking to find out more about the area.

Lossiemouth East Beach, Moray

A popular location for surfers, East Beach starts of pebbly but soon turns to smooth sand, making it an ideal spot for running or a good, bracing walk.

While there, lookout for local birds and wildlife, including the famous bottlenose dolphins. If you venture to the west beach, make sure to look out for the Covesea Lighthouse.

Luskentyre sands, Isle of Harris

Possibly one of Scotland's most photographed beaches, this picture-perfect spot has white sands and turquoise waters that belie its northerly location.

It was named as one of the UK's best beaches in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards, and if you want to visit, it's situated on the west coast of South Harris.

The Monks, Iona

The full name of this picturesque, white shell sand beach is Traigh Ban Nam Monach, which is Gaelic for 'white strand of the monks'.

Escape the summer crowds that flock to Iona by visiting this beautiful beach – perfect for a tranquil afternoon in the sun.

