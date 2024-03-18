Bag a bargain with WeRoad's World Backpacker Day offers

WeRoad, a leading solo adventure travel company, has declared this "World Backpacker Day" and is celebrating with a special promotion.

From March 18-20, WeRoad is offering up to £200 off selected trips to Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and beyond. But that's not all - bookings made during this window also score a free 50L backpack complete with a WeRoad patch, perfect for your next globe-trotting journey.

Two spotlight trips available with the World Backpacker Day discounts are the Ultimate Safari Adventure in Kenya and an epic 12-day journey through Bolivia and Chile.

Kenya's Ultimate Safari Adventure (£2,199 per person, was £2,399) immerses you in the untamed beauty of Tsavo East National Park. Highlights include a three-day guided expedition with an overnight savannah stay, visits to local villages, canoe adventures, and treks to Mida Creek, Che Shale, Marafa Canyon, and Hippo River. The 9-night trip includes accommodations, most meals, park fees, and more. Departures are available all of 2024 starting July 5th.

For the Bolivia & Chile adventure (£2,049 per person, was £2,249), you'll explore two distinctly captivating South American nations in 12 epic days. Beginning in Santiago and ending in La Paz, this small group tour unveils Chile's historic cities, lunar landscapes, and Bolivia's indigenous culture set against the backdrop of soaring Andean peaks. Included are 11 nights lodging, some meals, internal flights, excursions, and a private jeep/driver while in the Atacama Desert.

No matter which journey calls your name, all WeRoad trips provide an intimate, expertly-guided experience. Shared accommodations, meals, in-country transport, activities, and a dedicated Travel Coordinator are standard.