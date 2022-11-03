A record number of gritters are on stand-by and 436,000 tonnes of salt ready to be spread to keep people moving.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “We can’t always predict the weather but we can put plans in place to help keep Scotland moving when the winter conditions move in.”

Some of these include route specific snow plans for key roads like the M8, M74, M77 and M80, including the pre-deployment of gritters ahead of snowfall, and enhanced patrols.

Improved technology on board spreaders to monitor road conditions and a refreshed Traffic Scotland website, will also help keep motorists on the move as roads crews cam be alerted to drifting snow and other problems.

Ms Gilruth said: “This is the first winter where all of our operating companies will be working under improved network maintenance contracts. This means a record number of gritters operating enhanced patrol provisions across the trunk road network in Scotland.

“There is also an element of innovation to our winter service, which will see the continuation of liquid de-icer trials on the M8 and liquid brine treatments on footpaths around the trunk road network.”

Superintendent Stewart Mackie, deputy head of road policing at Police Scotland, urged drivers to check they and their vehicles are prepared for the change in road conditions.

Record fleet: More than 200 gritters and ploughs will to keep road open