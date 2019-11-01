92 pictures from Falkirk Bohemians’ production of Summer Holiday

Based on the much-loved film, the show is full of great song and dance numbers and runs at Falkirk Town Hall until Saturday, with performances at 2.30 and 7.30 pm. Here are some pictures from the show.
Falkirk Bohemians have been bringing some sunshine to the town this week with their bright and breezy production of Summer Holiday.
