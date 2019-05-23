6 of the best running events in Scotland to try in 2019

With marathon festival fever engulfing Scotland’s capital this weekend as Edinburgh Marathon Festival takes place on 25-26 May, we look at the best running events around the country. From stunning fell runs to the flat and fast, these are the ones to get your heart racing in 2019.

Edinburgh Marathon Festival

Runners in the park. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Saturday 25 May 2019 - Sunday 26 May 2019

This is a picturesque run around Scotland’s stunning capital and takes in all three lochs in Holyrood Park. There are different courses for everyone - a marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K and even a Hairy Haggis Relay for those who prefer a shorter sprint. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival is this coming weekend and entries are still open for late-comers until noon on Friday 24th May.

www.edinburghmarathon.com



Isle of Jura Fell Race

Saturday 25 May 2019

The Isle of Jura Fell Race is a great classic over 28km, covering seven mountain summits including the Paps of Jura. It's a test of endurance, fitness and fell running technique, not to mention navigational skills in the rough terrain of wild and beautiful Jura. This run is one of the toughest challenges in British hill races at this distance.

www.jurafellrace.org.uk



Scottish Half Marathon

Sunday 22 September 2019

'Fast, flat and perfect for a PB,' is what they say about this half marathon and 10K race which starts just outside Edinburgh. You can run along the magnificent East Lothian Golf Course before finishing your final furlong at Musselburgh Racecourse. There's still time to train for this one happening in September.

www.scottishhalfmarathon.com



Great Scottish Run

Saturday 28 September 2019 - Sunday 29 September 2019

This is one of the biggest running events in Scotland and you can opt for a half marathon or a 10K. Both start from George Square in Glasgow. Super Saturday includes a day of fun races for all such as the toddler dash.

www.greatscottishrun.com



Loch Ness Marathon

Saturday 6 October 2019

The Baxter's Loch Ness Marathon is possibly the most beautiful marathon in Scotland, with a route along the south-eastern edge of Loch Ness. The race begins near Fort Augustus and ends in Inverness. There's also a Wee Nessie Race for kids.

www.lochnessmarathon.com



The Kelpies Supernova Run

Friday 8 November to Sunday 10 November

For night owl runners, there’s The Kelpies Supernova Run. This timed run has a route around the famous Kelpies and at a distance of only 5K it’s accessible for most runners. Each runner receives an LED head-torch to light their way in the dark.

www.supernovarun.com





