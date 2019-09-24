20 pictures of Falkirk Food and Drink Festival

A feast of delectable delicacies and refreshing beverages were on offer and over 30 local businesses were offering a 10 per cent discount to visitors. The event was on a bigger scale than the previous festival held in June.
Falkirk High Street was full of vendors from across the globe last week as the town held its second Food and Drink Festival.
