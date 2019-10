Scotland may be known for its Victoria grandeur, Georgian beauty and ancient romantic castles. But it is also home to some truly forward thinking buildings inspired by the past, future - and even pineapples. Here we take a look at some of the most unusual buildings in Scotland.

1. Forsinard Tower, Sutherland Overlooking Sutherland's peat bogs and wetland - known as flow country - this his cylindrical observation tower (created by Icosis Architects) provides an excellent vantage point.

2. House No 7, Isle of Tiree House No 7 features a living room, guest house and utility wing and takes its inspiration from the agricultural housing of the surrounding area. Built 2013, the site was once home to a formally B-listed blackhouse.

3. The SSE Hydro, Glasgow This multi-purpose indoor arena, which often hosts live music and sporting events was designed by the London-based architects Foster + Partners and officially opened in 2013, with a concert by Rod Stewart.

4. India of Inchinnan, Inchinnan, Renfrewshire The only Category A-listed Art Deco building in Scotland still in commercial use, the building housed the factory and offices of the India Tyre and Rubber Company for over 50 years.

