From the glorious valleys of the Borders to the sandy white beaches of the Outer Hebrides, here are 20 breathtaking views you can only find in Scotland. (Main picture: The haunting Castle Stalker - Markus Trienke

1. Ben Nevis from Carn Mor Dearg Arete (Near Fort William) The treacherous Carn Mor Dearg Arete - a narrow ridge which curves up to Ben Nevis zenith offers an unrivalled view of this stunning mountain. Florian\Flickr other Buy a Photo

2. The Wallace Monument from Stirling Castle (Stirling) The battlements of Stirling Castle offers a striking view of the Wallace Monument and the backdrop of the Ochil Hills. Guillaume Piolle other Buy a Photo

3. Dunnottar Castle and the North Sea (Near Stonehaven) Perched on the northeast coast, Dunottar Castle is a ruined clifftop medieval fort with unrivalled views of the North Sea. Jim Nix other Buy a Photo

4. Queen's View (Perthshire) Golden in autumn and a luscious green in summer, the tranquil Queens View is a gorgeous and understated view. Mogens Engelund other Buy a Photo

