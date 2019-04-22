12 stunning images that capture the beauty of The Great Glen Way

The Great glen Way is a spectacular and historic walk through one of Scotland’s most famous glens. It is a perfect introduction to long-distance walking or cycling. The route is relatively straightforward and well marked, following canal towpaths, loch shore paths and forestry tracks for the most part; and, although low-level, it provides great views of the lochs and some beautiful panoramas of the highlands. Text and Images: Issie Inglis and Graham Moss. Taken from The Great Glen Way: an interactive guide. Coming soon as a book for iPad and as a Kindle Book published by World Adventure Guides.
1. Coast to coast across Scotland along the Great Glen Way
Issie Inglis and Graham Moss
