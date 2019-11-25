12 stunning images that capture the beauty of the Coast to Coast walk

The walk, devised by the author Alfred Wainwright in 1973, starts and finishes with dramatic coastal views and encompasses three national parks, the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors. Each day is distinctly different with ever changing countryside interspersed with rural villages, market towns, pubs, churches, priories, abbeys and even a Norman castle. Text and Images: Ben Walker. Taken from Coast to Coast: an interactive guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.

1. Introduction Coast to Coast tradition has it that you dip your toe in the Irish sea before you start, then take a pebble with you to throw into the North sea at the end of your walk. other Buy a Photo

2. The route The route, a spectacular 190 miles, can be completed in around 14 18 days depending on how you like to walk. other Buy a Photo

3. When to go To make the most of the extra daylight and warmer weather, it is recommended to go between April and September. other Buy a Photo

4. St Bees The village of St Bees is your starting point for the walk. From the top of the towering red sandstone cliffs of St Bees head you can look out over the Irish sea to the Isle of Man. other Buy a Photo

View more