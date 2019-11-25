12 stunning images that capture the beauty of the Coast to Coast walk
The beautifully scenic Coast to Coast walk, quite literally, traverses the north of England from the Irish Sea to the North Sea.
The walk, devised by the author Alfred Wainwright in 1973, starts and finishes with dramatic coastal views and encompasses three national parks, the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors. Each day is distinctly different with ever changing countryside interspersed with rural villages, market towns, pubs, churches, priories, abbeys and even a Norman castle. Text and Images: Ben Walker. Taken from Coast to Coast: an interactive guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.
1. Introduction
Coast to Coast tradition has it that you dip your toe in the Irish sea before you start, then take a pebble with you to throw into the North sea at the end of your walk.