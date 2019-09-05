Picture: Flickr/jk_scotland

12 signs and traditions that mark the end of summer in Scotland

As September is underway, here are some of the signs and traditions that mark the end of summer.

From the sight of geese returning to traditional folklore and, of course, autumn leaves, these are some of the sights, customs and traditions that summer in Scotland is coming to an end. Thanks to Scottish Wildlife Trust for their contributions

Lammas Day on August 1 signalled the start of harvest season with many traditions and superstitions observed, including reciting a Lammas Day poem.

1. Lammas Day poem

House martins and swallows can be seen gathering, often on power lines, before starting their long migration south.

2. House martins gather

Traditionally a great feast was held to mark Lammas and the first reaping of corn and much work was done to ensure everyone got as much food and drink as they wanted.

3. Lammas Day feast

The sound of honking geese signals the change in season with Pink Footed Geese, among others, migrating in their thousands from the freezing Arctic to warmer climes to eat and breed.

4. The geese return

