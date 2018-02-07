12 of the best wild camping locations in Scotland

With liberal camping laws and endless areas of natural beauty, campers in Scotland are spoilt for choice. Take a look at the best beaches, glens and lochs to wild camp by in the country.

Barrisdale Bay, Knoydart

Campers in the shadow of Buachaille Etive Mor, at the entrance to Glen Etive.

Wild camping spots don't come much more remote and serene than the incomparable Barrisdale Bay.

Located on the north coast the bay is best accessed from either Shiel Bridge or Kinloch Hourn. Despite requiring a colossal walk in, your efforts will be rewarded with your own private bay.

The Lost Valley, Glencoe

Once the hiding place of choice for clan MacDonald, The Lost Valley has now become a popular walking spot for trekkers in the Glencoe area.

Though a steep walk up with mild scrambling is required to reach the hidden glen, ample flat ground for camping and astonishing views await those willing to lug up their camping equipment.

Calgary Beach, Isle of Mull

Though Scotland might lack the broiling weather of the Caribbean or Southeast Asia, we still hold our own when it comes to exquisite white sanded beaches.

Calgary Beach on the Isle of Mull is one such beach, blessed with stunning views and washed over by turquoise waters. The island seaside is an excellent space to pitch a tent and unwind.

Glen Etive, near Glencoe

Sidelined by some of the country's most impressive peaks - including Buachaille Etive Mor and Ben Starav - Glen Etive is far more peaceful than its well-known neighbour Glencoe.

There are a number of excellent spots to camp alongside the River Etive and the single track road which wind through the impressive glen.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the herds of deer which patrol the area.

Corrie Fee, Angus

Situated beneath county Angus' two sole Munro peaks Mayar and Driesh, Corrie Fee is an ampitheatre of rock, surrounded on two sides by steep cliffs.

Accessed via a walk in through forest from Glen Doll car park and visitor centre, Corrie Fee is one of Scotland's hidden and unspoilt gems - and an excellent spot to camp in peace.

Loch Coruisk, Isle of Skye

Though Skye is something of a wild camper's paradise, Loch Coruisk is possibly the pick of camping spots on the peerless island.

Best accessed by boat from Elgol Village, the body of water is situated in the heart of the hallowed Cuillin Ridge and is simply stunning. There are several spots along its banks that are suitable for wild campers.

Glen Affric, near Beauly

Northwest of the Great Glen, Glen Affric is a favourite among walkers and campers.

The glen is home to one of the last remaining sections of the ancient Caledonian Forest and countless deer - a fantastic place to camp and get in touch with Scotland's nature.

Loch Maree, Wester Ross

The largest loch north of Loch Ness has become a favourite stop for tourists driving the NC500.

Camp on its southwest bank if you want to enjoy the views of the magnificent Slioch mountain.

Bonaly Reservoir, near Edinburgh

Located a short drive - and walk - south of Edinburgh, Bonaly Reservoir is a great place to enjoy camping near the capital. Though only miles from the city, the reservoir has a feeling of remoteness when night falls.

The body of water is also a great starting place for walks in the Pentland Hills.

Loch Enoch, Galloway

In the neglected southern region of Galloway, sits this wonderful multi-basin loch.

The Loch sits in the heart of one of Europe's only Dark Sky Parks, meaning it has unrivalled views of the night sky - ideal for stargazing campers.

Inverarnan, Loch Lomond

Settled on a portion of the West Highland Way just north of Loch Lomond, Inverarnan is a great spot to pitch your tent and socialise with like-minded campers.

Best of all the village is home to the Drovers Inn, one of Scotland's most lively bars, full of backpackers, hikers and bikers. Why not enjoy a pint before retreating to your wild camping spot?

Glenfeshie, Cairngorms National Park

This magnificent wild glen in Cairngorms National Park is peppered with beautiful Scots Pine trees, cascading waterfalls and mountain scenery.

The glen is also the start point for many cycling and walking trails, so you can start a hike straight from your tent.