Scotland has no limit of stunning islands you can visit, but with the same locations dominating ‘must-see’ lists for travellers, you may think you’ve already visited the best of the best.

This is a list of 12 lesser-known Scottish islands that should be on your ‘must-visit’ bucket list.

Situated in the Hebrides Overture, witness the great basalt columns surrounding deep caves. Explore the wonders of Fingal's Cave, voyage along the incredible coastline and take in the magic of Staffa.

The most westerly island in the Inner Hebrides, the Isle of Tiree is only 12 miles long and three miles wide. Incredibly flat, there is nothing around to obscure the stunning view - the perfect place for peace and tranquillity.

With a history of vikings, monks and smugglers, this incredible island is also home to one of Scotland's most amazing natural sights, with seabirds crammed into the ledges of the Isle of May's towering cliffs.

Gigha is truly incredible, boasting attractions like the silver sands of Johnny's Shore, the standing stones (the oldest monolith in Gigha), beautiful bays, lochs and a huge variety of wildlife, this is your perfect island getaway

Situated in Shetland in northern Scotland, Fair Isle is famous for birds, knitwear and historic shipwrecks. Described as "a tiny jewel of an island", Norse settlers named it the island of peace.

Colonsay boasts outstanding natural scenery and an incredible wealth of flora and fauna. The island is also home to archaeological sites of international importance. Why not check out the famous Kiloran Bay while youre there?

Inchcolm is cared for by Historic Scotland. Inchcolm Abbey dates all the way back to the 12th century and remains the best preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland - that alone should be worth a visit

Seil's main village, Ellenabeich, boasts many attractions, like the gardens of An Cala with its glorious azaleas and Japanese flowering cherries and the Scottish Slate Islands' Heritage Centre.

With Skye being one of the most famous island destinations in Scotland, why not venture over to Soay, located just off the coast. With unsullied natural beauty, it's only accessible via boat.