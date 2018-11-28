10 of our top activities everyone in Scotland should try.

10 things everyone in Scotland should do before they die

Scotland may be a small country but it is crammed full of activities which should make it on to everyone’s bucket list.

Here are 10 things we think everyone should do in Scotland before they die.

Mountains over 3000 feet are known as Munros in Scotland. There are 282 to choose from so ample opportunity to 'bag' one by reaching the summit. The Ring of Steall (pictured) is a ferocious circuit of four Munros which can be climbed in a single day.

1. Bag a Munro

Mountains over 3000 feet are known as Munros in Scotland. There are 282 to choose from so ample opportunity to 'bag' one by reaching the summit. The Ring of Steall (pictured) is a ferocious circuit of four Munros which can be climbed in a single day.
TSPL
jpress
Buy a Photo
Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom is a beloved and must-visit live music venue.

2. Go to a gig at the Barrowlands.

Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom is a beloved and must-visit live music venue.
other
Buy a Photo
Sing your heart out as Flower of Scotland plays before a Scottish international rugby game.

3. Belt out the national anthem at Murrayfield

Sing your heart out as Flower of Scotland plays before a Scottish international rugby game.
SNS Group
SNS Group/SRU
Buy a Photo
The morning sun lights up the Eildon Hills seen from Scott's View in the Scottish Borders.

4. Take in Scott's View

The morning sun lights up the Eildon Hills seen from Scott's View in the Scottish Borders.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3