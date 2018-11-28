10 things everyone in Scotland should do before they die
Scotland may be a small country but it is crammed full of activities which should make it on to everyone’s bucket list.
Here are 10 things we think everyone should do in Scotland before they die.
1. Bag a Munro
Mountains over 3000 feet are known as Munros in Scotland. There are 282 to choose from so ample opportunity to 'bag' one by reaching the summit. The Ring of Steall (pictured) is a ferocious circuit of four Munros which can be climbed in a single day.