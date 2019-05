Scotland has a lot of boast about when it comes to iconic scenery and beautiful places to visit

With so much that Scotland has to offer, it can be intimidating figuring out where to start - this is a roundup of 10 breathtaking Scottish villages to get you started.

The Isle of Skye is famous for its natural beauty and the village of Portree, the capital of the island, is no exception. Originally a fishing village, Portree is surrounded by rolling hills and overlooks a beautiful loch.

Melrose is located next to Eildon Hills, it's triple peaks being one of the most distinctive landmarks in the Scottish Borders. A casket believed to hold the heart of Robert the Bruce was marked by a commemorative stone tablet.

Oban has loads of offer prospective travellers - castles, gardens, beaches, and some rather unusual attractions. Oban also has an aquarium which doubles as a seal rescue centre. Oban also has a local distillery and Dunollie castle

Placed at the southernmost end of Loch Ness, Fort Augustus is a historic village and is a highly popular tourist destination. It also offers great paths for keen walkers and cyclists, the most popular being the Great Glen Way.

Linlithgow has a lot to offer, but most of all an exceedingly famous landmark: Linlithgow Palace. It's been described as potentially Scotland's finest example of late medieval architecture - you won't want to miss it.

If the Loch Tay that Killin overlooks isn't enough for you, this scenic village also benefits from the beautiful Falls of Dochart. The famous white waters can be viewed from the village's bridge.

The main ferry port on Orkney, Stromness is located on the shore of Hamnavoe and retains it's 18th century settlement history. It hosts the acclaimed Pier Arts Centre, which houses a great collection of British art.

Built in the late 18th century as a fishing port, Tobermory is no the main town on Mull. It's hailed as a picture-postcard place with its brightly painted buildings on the pier and it's woodland surrounding the bay.

Referred to as the "Jewel of the Highlands", Plockton sits on a bay overlooking Loch Carron. It offers everything you could want in a seaside village: beautiful scenery, coral beaches and the ability to get up close to marine life