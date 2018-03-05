Oscars 2018: The winners in full

The Shape Of Water led the winners at the 90th Academy Awards, winning four of the 13 prizes it was nominated for, including Best Picture.
There were four British winners at the 90th Academy Awards, an increase of three from last year.
Gary Oldman took the prize for actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, his first ever Oscar.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for his work on Blade Runner 2049, after 13 previous losses.
Former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton succeeded in the live action short category for their film The Silent Child, about a deaf four-year-old girl who lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication.
Special effects make-up artist Lucy Sibbick won in the make-up and hair category for Darkest Hour, along with two non-Britons Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski.
Last year’s Oscars were the worst for British talent in a decade.
White Helmets, a 40-minute Netflix film about a volunteer rescue group operating in war-torn Syria, saw its British director Orlando von Einsiedel and British producer Joanna Natasegara take the best documentary short award at the event in 2017.
Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, The Shape Of Water’s Sally Hawkins and Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville were among the British nominees at this year’s ceremony.
Here are the winners in full:
Best Picture
The Shape Of Water
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water
Original screenplay
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Adapted screenplay
James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name
Cinematography
Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049
Original score
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape Of Water
Original song
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - Remember Me from Coco
Animated feature
Lee Unkrich and Darla K Anderson - Coco
Animated short
Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant - Dear Basketball
Live action short
Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton - The Silent Child
Documentary feature
Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan - Icarus
Documentary short
Frank Stiefel - Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Foreign language film
A Fantastic Woman - Chile
Production design
Paul D Austerberry, Jeffrey A Melvin, Shane Vieau - The Shape Of Water
Visual effects
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R Hoover - Blade Runner 2049
Film editing
Lee Smith - Dunkirk
Make-up and hairstyling
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick - Darkest Hour
Costume design
Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread
Sound editing
Richard King and Alex Gibson - Dunkirk
Sound mixing
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo - Dunkirk