Oscars 2018: The winners in full

Have your say

The Shape Of Water led the winners at the 90th Academy Awards, winning four of the 13 prizes it was nominated for, including Best Picture.

There were four British winners at the 90th Academy Awards, an increase of three from last year.

Gary Oldman took the prize for actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, his first ever Oscar.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for his work on Blade Runner 2049, after 13 previous losses.

Former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton succeeded in the live action short category for their film The Silent Child, about a deaf four-year-old girl who lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication.

Special effects make-up artist Lucy Sibbick won in the make-up and hair category for Darkest Hour, along with two non-Britons Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski.

Last year’s Oscars were the worst for British talent in a decade.

White Helmets, a 40-minute Netflix film about a volunteer rescue group operating in war-torn Syria, saw its British director Orlando von Einsiedel and British producer Joanna Natasegara take the best documentary short award at the event in 2017.

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, The Shape Of Water’s Sally Hawkins and Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville were among the British nominees at this year’s ceremony.

Here are the winners in full:

Best Picture

The Shape Of Water

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape Of Water

Original screenplay

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Adapted screenplay

James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

Cinematography

Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049

Original score

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape Of Water

Original song

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - Remember Me from Coco

Animated feature

Lee Unkrich and Darla K Anderson - Coco

Animated short

Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant - Dear Basketball

Live action short

Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton - The Silent Child

Documentary feature

Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan - Icarus

Documentary short

Frank Stiefel - Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman - Chile

Production design

Paul D Austerberry, Jeffrey A Melvin, Shane Vieau - The Shape Of Water

Visual effects

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R Hoover - Blade Runner 2049

Film editing

Lee Smith - Dunkirk

Make-up and hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick - Darkest Hour

Costume design

Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread

Sound editing

Richard King and Alex Gibson - Dunkirk

Sound mixing

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A Rizzo - Dunkirk