Picture: Shutterstock

'Oot yer tree': 30 uniquely Scottish words to describe being drunk - and their origin

If you live in Scotland - or have Scottish relatives - then you will probably have heard these words being used before.

Our country’s reputation for drinking has a vocabulary to match, with many words to describe being worse for wear. But where do these terms originate? The North-east of Scotland provides plenty of Doric terms for those “awa’ wi’ it” or “stoatin’ aboot”, and some are shared with the North of England and Ireland. Here we look at 30 words that describe being drunk...

Scots for wandering aimlessly, which often describes how a drunk person will act.

1. Stoatin aboot

Scots for wandering aimlessly, which often describes how a drunk person will act.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Shares its origins with that of communities in the North of England.

2. Mortal

Shares its origins with that of communities in the North of England.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
This refers to when rum rations were cut and water was added to reduce the ABV.

3. Half cut

This refers to when rum rations were cut and water was added to reduce the ABV.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A Doric, or north-east, phrase for being drunk.

4. Bleezin

A Doric, or north-east, phrase for being drunk.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8