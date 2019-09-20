'Oot yer tree': 30 uniquely Scottish words to describe being drunk - and their origin

Our country’s reputation for drinking has a vocabulary to match, with many words to describe being worse for wear. But where do these terms originate? The North-east of Scotland provides plenty of Doric terms for those “awa’ wi’ it” or “stoatin’ aboot”, and some are shared with the North of England and Ireland. Here we look at 30 words that describe being drunk...

1. Stoatin aboot Scots for wandering aimlessly, which often describes how a drunk person will act.

2. Mortal Shares its origins with that of communities in the North of England.

3. Half cut This refers to when rum rations were cut and water was added to reduce the ABV.

4. Bleezin A Doric, or north-east, phrase for being drunk.

