On this day 1472: Orkney and Shetland become part of Scotland

On this day in 1472, Norway handed over Orkney and Shetland to Scotland in lieu of a dowry payment for a Royal Wedding.

Margaret of Denmark, the daughter of King Christian of Norway, Denmark and Sweden, wed James III of Scotland in a long standing arrangement aimed at quelling a tax-related feud between the powers.

As wedding preparations got underway, it was arranged for Orkney and Shetland to be held by the Scottish Crown and handed back when the impoverished Scandinavian King made a dowry payment of 50,000 Rhenish Florins.

Margaret, aged 13, became Queen of Scotland after marrying James III at Holyrood Abbey in July 1469.

At the end of the first year of the marriage, the payment had not been made and more money was added to the pledge.

Two years later, Christian had still not made the payment with the Norse Earldom of Orkney and Lordship of Shetland annexed to the Scottish Crown, a process confirmed by Parliament on February 20 1472.

As the years passed, the Scottish influence over the islands grew.

By the late 17th century the variant of the Norse language of Orkney - Norn - was spoken only by the inhabitants of one or two remote parishes.

But both islands retain a Scandinavian feel in part - with both still immensely proud of their Norse heritage.