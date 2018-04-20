Ofcom green-light new BBC Scotland channel

Plans for a new BBC Scotland channel have been given the provisional go-ahead by regulators.

Ofcom, which regulates the broadcasting industry, had been considering if the new channel “would justify any potential adverse effects on fair and effective competition”.

Following a “careful review”, it announced its provisional decision “is that the BBC may proceed with the launch of the new channel”.

The regulator will make a final decision on the launch of the new channel - which will be on air in Scotland between 7pm and midnight every day - by July 2018.

The BBC unveiled plans for the new channel, which is expected to start broadcasting in the autumn of 2018, in February last year.

It will have a programme budget of just over £32 million a year and will include a new flagship hour-long news bulletin covering “international, UK and Scottish stories, told from a Scottish perspective”.

Steve Carson, head of multi-channel commissioning for BBC Scotland, said planning for the new channel would “now step up a gear”.

He stated: “We believe that this will be a channel for modern Scotland, a home for compelling, quality content that appeals to and reflects the diversity of Scottish audiences.

“It will enable viewers in Scotland to see more of their lives, stories and interests on screen as well as offering the chance to watch great content from elsewhere.

“A lot of exciting programme ideas have been pitched to us from across the creative sector in Scotland. We’ve already ‘greenlit’ some projects and are piloting others.

“There will be investment in new drama, comedy and factual programmes, bringing fresh talent and a range of perspectives to Scotland’s screens.”