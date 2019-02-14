Oasis legend Noel Gallagher announces intimate Scotland gig

Have your say

FORMER Oasis star Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate gig in Scotland.

The Mancunian music legend will perform at The Playhouse in Edinburgh on 5 May with his group the High Flying Birds.

The gig will be the first of four dates on an intimate mini tour at seated venues around the UK.

Gallagher’s band will be joined once more by ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes who appeared as support at Edinburgh Castle last year.

A poster for the concerts suggests fans can look forward to yet-to-be-released material alongside familiar tunes from Gallagher’s Oasis and solo career.

Noel and his band are currently in the studio recording their new album.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are returning to Edinburgh later this year. Picture: Calum Buchan Photography

It will be the 51-year-old star’s fourth solo effort since quitting Oasis in acrimonious fashion in 2009.

Other dates on the mini tour include Llandudno in north Wales, Hull and the London Palladium.

Tickets for the special gigs go on sale at 10am on Monday 18 February.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital